Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Jerome

A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.
A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.

According to court documents, Jose Valdez-Castillo has been charged with Murder 2, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Friday the Jerome County Sheriff’s office responded to St. Luke’s for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Jonathan Bonilla-Carvajal was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:54 p.m.

Court minutes state that during an interview with Valdez-Castillo, he spoke about someone threatening his cousin and shooting at her residence, and also receiving threatening texts. Valdez-Castillo said he went to his cousin’s residence where someone there had a rifle and was threatening to hurt him. Valdez-Castillo later says he fought over the rifle and took it from the guy who had it and left the residence and discarded it in a field next to some farm equipment in Wendell. Valdez-Castillo was able to take detectives to the location of rifle, where they found a black Smith and Wesson M&P-15.

Another individual who was interviewed by officials said, Valdez Castillo had placed the barrel of the firearm in his chest. The individual stated that he had grabbed the barrel of the gun and started fighting with Valdez-Castillo for the firearm. During the fight, the individual says Valdez-Castillo was able to start firing the firearm, and when the shooting stopped, they separated and Valdez-Castillo left.

KMVT was unable to determine in the court documents how Jonathan Bonilla-Carvajal was shot. Jose Valdez-Castillo is being held on a $500,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star rating for patient experience

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Out of 3,478 hospital in the United States, only 266 were awarded 5 stars for patient experience, North Canyon Medical Center was one of those 266.

News

Fire restrictions to be put in place for South Central Idaho

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Beginning Thursday, fire restrictions will be in place for the Sawtooth National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management’s Twin Falls District and state lands as part of Stage 1 fire restrictions.

News

Kimberly issues boil order

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Kimberly residents are asked to boil their water after the city experienced a citywide depressurization event Monday afternoon.

Back To School

Southern Idaho schools announce plans for reopening in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Schools and school districts across south central Idaho are releasing plans for how they will operate for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Drifting Away

Updated: 4 hours ago
Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13 year old drifter

Regional

Investigators say campground shooting involved off-duty cop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A central Idaho sheriff’s office says an off-duty police chief was involved in a campground shooting that left a Boise man dead.

State

Fewer Idaho residents file unemployment claims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Sun Valley author releases book during COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
A Sun Valley author and entrepreneur is celebrating her success after releasing a best-selling book for Spiritual Help and women in business.

News

Drifting away: Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13-year-old drifter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13 year old drifter

National

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.