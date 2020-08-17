North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star rating for patient experience

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding is one of only 266 hospitals in the United States to win a prestigious award.

Out of 3,478 hospital in the United States, only 266 were awarded 5 stars for patient experience, North Canyon Medical Center was one of those 266.

“We just want to provide really good care, it’s really a testament to our nurses, our physicians, our other care givers who take time to make sure the patients get the care they need as well as have a good experience along the way,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid sends out the patient survey’s. Each hospital is rated on the same survey.

“It’s not just something that we created our own survey and then told everyone what we scored on the survey that we created. It’s the same survey that the Boise hospital sends out, it’s the same survey that the Twin Falls hospital sends out,” Adams said.

As the Magic Valley grows, North Canyon Medical Center wants to continue providing a good experience for their patients.

“It starts at the very beginning, it’s those patients who trust us to take care of them, and showing us that trust by coming here, but we want to make sure we don’t minimize that trust, we do everything we can to communicate with them, to provide a good experience, ask questions, answer questions along the way but it’s really about that personal touch, we are a smaller community hospital and we don’t want to lose that feel,” Adams said.

North Canyon Medical Center was the only hospital in South Central Idaho to be awarded 5 stars. This is their fourth year in a row.

