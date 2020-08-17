Advertisement

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star rating for patient experience

North Canyon Medical Center was awarded 5 stars for patient experience.
North Canyon Medical Center was awarded 5 stars for patient experience.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding is one of only 266 hospitals in the United States to win a prestigious award.

Out of 3,478 hospital in the United States, only 266 were awarded 5 stars for patient experience, North Canyon Medical Center was one of those 266.

“We just want to provide really good care, it’s really a testament to our nurses, our physicians, our other care givers who take time to make sure the patients get the care they need as well as have a good experience along the way,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid sends out the patient survey’s. Each hospital is rated on the same survey.

“It’s not just something that we created our own survey and then told everyone what we scored on the survey that we created. It’s the same survey that the Boise hospital sends out, it’s the same survey that the Twin Falls hospital sends out,” Adams said.

As the Magic Valley grows, North Canyon Medical Center wants to continue providing a good experience for their patients.

“It starts at the very beginning, it’s those patients who trust us to take care of them, and showing us that trust by coming here, but we want to make sure we don’t minimize that trust, we do everything we can to communicate with them, to provide a good experience, ask questions, answer questions along the way but it’s really about that personal touch, we are a smaller community hospital and we don’t want to lose that feel,” Adams said.

North Canyon Medical Center was the only hospital in South Central Idaho to be awarded 5 stars. This is their fourth year in a row.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dead after shooting in Jerome

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.

News

Fire restrictions to be put in place for South Central Idaho

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Beginning Thursday, fire restrictions will be in place for the Sawtooth National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management’s Twin Falls District and state lands as part of Stage 1 fire restrictions.

News

Kimberly issues boil order

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Kimberly residents are asked to boil their water after the city experienced a citywide depressurization event Monday afternoon.

Back To School

Southern Idaho schools announce plans for reopening in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Schools and school districts across south central Idaho are releasing plans for how they will operate for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Drifting Away

Updated: 4 hours ago
Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13 year old drifter

Regional

Investigators say campground shooting involved off-duty cop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A central Idaho sheriff’s office says an off-duty police chief was involved in a campground shooting that left a Boise man dead.

State

Fewer Idaho residents file unemployment claims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Sun Valley author releases book during COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
A Sun Valley author and entrepreneur is celebrating her success after releasing a best-selling book for Spiritual Help and women in business.

News

Drifting away: Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13-year-old drifter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13 year old drifter

National

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.