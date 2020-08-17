Southern Idaho schools announce plans for reopening in the fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Schools and school districts across south central Idaho are releasing plans for how they will operate for the 2020-2021 school year. Below is a list of school districts with a summary and links to their plans. Registration for school is underway through most districts. Check the individual district websites for more details.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

Blaine County Schools District No. 61— Blaine County School District Is taking comments on moving forward with online learning.

Bliss School District No. 234 — Bliss School District is planning on reopening. The final plan has yet to be approved, but the small school district believes can keeps children safe.

Buhl School District — Buhl School District is working on sending out a parent survey. Read the Buhl School District’s reopening plan. Here is PDF version of the plan. Students are starting school on A and B schedules.

Camas/Fairfield School District No. 121 — has developed reentry plan for school this fall. Read of draft of the reopening plan.

Cassia County Joint School District No. — Read more about the district’s reopening plan. Here is a two-page overview of the school district’s plan.

Castleford School District No. 417 — As of July 27, the distinct is planning to have traditional in-person learning. The district’s plan is to respect social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and recommending, but not requiring face masks and no doubling up on lockers. Read more about Castleford’s school reentry play.

Dietrich School District No. 314 — Dietrich School District has a reopening plan, using three different color categories.

Filer School District — Read Filer School District’s reopening plan. Filer is using three categories, green, yellow or red.

Glenns Ferry School District — view reopening plan. The district is using a color coded: green, orange and red level plan, for low, moderate to high risk.

Gooding Joint School District No. — The Gooding Joint School District is finalizing plans to open school as traditionally as possible as scheduled on August 24th, with increased safety precautions around COVID. Read more about the district’s school opening/closure protocols and options for home schooling.

Hagerman Joint School District No. 233 — Hagerman Joint School District is working on a implementing a “Back to School Plan” for the 2020-21 school year. More information will become available to parents as it pertains to the next school year. Watch a video about a recent school board meeting.

Hansen School District No. 415 — Like many district’s in the state, Hansen School District is looking at three operational options.

Jerome School District No. — The Jerome School District has developed a four-tiered plan for school attendance in the fall. The “orange” stage would put students into A and B groups and attend in-person on alternate days, doing distance learning on the other days. The distinct says if it were to state today, it would be in the “yellow” stage. Watch recent meetings.

Kimberly School District No. 414 — Kimberly School District put together a FAQ list for parents. Read a list of COVID-19 resources.

Minidoka School District No. 331 — Minidoka School District approved a reopening plan on Aug. 3 with four colors to identify learning options. The school is starting in the “orange” phase with students attending using a modified schedule.

Murtaugh School District No. 418 — Murtaugh School District has put together a three-color operational plan for school year 2020-2021.

North Valley Academy in Gooding — North Valley Academy has a drafted reopening plan with four phases for operating the school.

Richfield School District No. 316 — The Richfield School District has created a reopening draft for the upcoming school year, using four color, green, yellow, orange and red.

Shoshone School District No. 312 — Shoshone School District plans to start the school year with in-person instruction.

Twin Falls School District No. 411 — Twin Falls School District released its operational COVID-19 plan for starting the school year.

Valley School District No. 262 — Read Valley School District’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The district will have three stages.

Wendell School District NO. 232 — Wendell School District released a plan for the upcoming school year, with four different categories.

PUBLIC CHARTER AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Canyonside Christian School in Jerome — Canyonside Christian School has posted a reopening plan for the school year.

Clear Lakes Christian — Clear Lakes Christian Academy is moving to a four-day school week.

Heritage Academy in Jerome — Heritage Academy created a four color plan for reopening. Its plan is to be in “green” as much as possible.

Idaho School Deaf/Blind — Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind held a regular board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Immanuel Lutheran — Immanuel Lutheran School released a plan for conducting school in this year.

Lighthouse Christian — Lighthouse Christian School recent pushed back school’s start date to Sept. 3.

Xavier Charter School — Xavier Charter School board has an approved reentry plan for the upcoming school year. The school is set to start in the “yellow” category with in-person instruction.

