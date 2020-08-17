Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, August 17, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for all of our viewing area until 9pm on Wednesday (8/19) as it is going to be very hot outside as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the higher elevations and around 100 degrees in the lower elevations. Since it is going to be so hot outside, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

A strong area of high pressure currently located over Utah is going to be in control of our weather for today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. This area of high pressure is going to provide us with southerly/southwesterly flow aloft, and this flow aloft is going to bring some very hot air into our area as high temperatures over the next three days are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. This southerly/southwesterly flow aloft is also going to bring some monsoonal moisture into our area over these three days as some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible each day and each night, and right now Tuesday features our best chance in all locations to see some of these rain showers and thunderstorms. This increase in moisture is also going to provide us with some cloud cover as partly cloudy skies are expected from today through Wednesday.

As we head into Thursday, a cold front is going to pass by our area to the north, and this cold front is going to provide us with slightly less hot temperatures for the end of the work week and the weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as this cold front passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are also expected on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, AUGUST 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 99

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 94

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 68

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 62

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, AUGUST 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Winds: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 98

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 93

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 67

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 97 Low: 67

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 59

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 89 Low: 55

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 94 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 90 Low: 57

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 94 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 91 Low: 58

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 91

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.