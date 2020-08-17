Advertisement

Sun Valley author releases book during COVID-19

It is a genuine resource for coping
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Sun Valley author and entrepreneur is celebrating her success after releasing a book for spiritual help and women in business.

Megan McCann, founder of Soul Success, released her book in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and while the book was written to help women in business and spiritual help, many are finding the lessons in the book are helping people cope with COVID-19. Her book, “Soul Success.” McCann told KMVT while it wasn’t ideal to have the pandemic hit as she was releasing the book, she’s just glad it’s helping so many people.

“I had no idea what the world would look like,” McCann said. “It turns out all the lessons and tools inside the book are so relevant with what people are going through right now. So it turns out it was divine timing that this conversation is so relevant about adapting and resilience and how you can turn that bleep into gold.”

Megan also hosts a Soul Success summit every year in September, it is still planned for this year, however, it will all be done virtually this year. To read more about her book or Soul Success, visit website thesoulsuccess.com.

