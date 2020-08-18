Advertisement

A look at the Cassia County Fair

KMVT sent a reporter to check out the fair on Monday
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For some at the Cassia County Fair, it’s been described as a wild ride getting everything off the ground.

“It certainly has been.” Paul Marchant, member of the Cassia County Fair, said. “It’s no secret to everybody with the COVID stuff going on. We had to jump through a lot of hoops to pull this thing off, and there’s been a lot of concerns.”

Marchant said the fair board had done the best they can to acknowledge everyone’s concerns regarding the fair this year.

KMVT spoke to several vendors at this year's Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.
KMVT spoke to several vendors at this year's Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.(KMVT)

“We can’t really do proper social distancing,” he said. “I mean, we try, and we encourage people to be smart enough to govern themselves, but it’s the attendance has been outstanding this year.”

One of the noticeable differences this year at the Cassia County Fair is there isn’t a carnival.

“So we don’t have the carnival rides, and some people are disappointed obviously, but I think that helps us achieve our goals and be as safe as we possibly can be.”

Marchant said admission is free to get into the fair while attending some of the events cost money, and that so far the attendance has been surprising.

“The big difference is we don’t have a carnival.” “We’ve probably had more businesses, I would say.” “Of course the big draw of the big events is the PRCA Rodeo which we expect and well we know will probably be a little bigger and wilder than most years,” he said.

Sign outside the fence at the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo.
Sign outside the fence at the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo.(KMVT)

Admission at the fair is still free, but events like the Rodeo even cost money; attendees are asked to sign a waiver.

“Everyone who comes is required to sign a waiver, and it’s pretty painless, and most of it can be done online, but they can also come here and do it and then we’ll give you a wristband,” he said.

For more information on this weeks events at the Cassia County Fair, head on over to their website here.

For a details list of Covid-19 precautions taken at this year’s fair, you can view them in their entirety here.

Thursday Friday and Saturday.

A look at the Cassia County Fair

