Buhl Public Library raises funds during sidewalk sale

The Buhl Public Library is raising funds for programs while clearing space on their bookshelves.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Buhl Public Library is raising funds for programs while clearing space on its bookshelves.

As part of Tuesday’s sidewalk sale, the Buhl Public Library wanted to make room for some new books, so instead of donating the old ones or throwing them away, it decided to make them available for patrons.

KMVT spoke with the library director who says everyone should support their local library because the more money they have, the more opportunity there is for them to create enriching programs for the community.

“There is pretty much always needs for funds in the library, we are always trying to do new programs, new services, bring in new technology to the library and the people, provide internet classes and Wi-Fi,” said Libary Director Reba Puente.

Sidewalk Sale Today! There will be books, movies, music, and prepackaged treats for sale to help raise money for the...

Posted by Buhl Public Library on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A lot of the library’s events have been put on hold due to the pandemic, although the library hope to start things back up again soon.

