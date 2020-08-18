Cassia County School District feels confident about reopening plan

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A concerned parent recently called KMVT about Cassia County School District’s reopening plan for the upcoming school year. KMVT took a look at the district’s plan, and if it is safe for kids to go back to school.

The South Central Public Health District recently put Cassia County in a high risk category for COVID-19- due to the district's positivity rate and cases per 10,000 residents.

But Cassia County School District announced last Thursday that the school district will open in the yellow category of the district’s reopening plan, which is comparable to the Idaho Back to School Framework Plan 2020. The yellow category is minimal/moderate community spread, which will allow kids to return to school as normal, if they wish.

However, prior to Monday’s night’s school board meeting, neighboring Mindoka School District, who is also in the health district’s high risk category, was set to reopen in the orange category to start the school year, which is comparable to SCPHD’s recommended school reopening plan. Unlike the state who has three categories: green, yellow, and red, the SCPHD has four categories: green, yellow, orange , and red. Orange is for moderate to high risk, and is a blend of online, in person, and staggered schedules.

“We had done our plans and mitigation long before orange was a suggested protocol. . . and yellow is moderate community spread. . . and if you look at the state board requirements that is category two, so that was our thinking,” said James Shank, superintendent Cassia County School District

He also said local public health departments determine categories of risk for the counties, and school trustees determine the school’s response for reopening.

The health departments recommend and don’t mandate school reopening plans.

However, Shank is quick to point out that part of the district’s reopening plan is not to return to a five day school week, but a four day school week.

“We felt the four day school week was what we wanted to do. We want to go back to school, that is what we want,” said Shank.

He said Friday’s will be a non-student day, and teachers will use the day as a workday for professional development and training. Friday’s will also be used to sanitize the school and do some deep cleaning.

This school year, the district is also offering an online learning resource called Mini Cassia Online Learning Academy, for parents and students who want to take a more cautious approach to returning to school.

“I do believe it is user friendly. This our first year with the program, but from what we can tell people have had success with it in the past. . . it is a high quality product,” said Jennifer Woodbury, K-5 coordinator Mini Cassia Online Learning Academy.

The superintendent also said the district will recommend face masks and supply them to students who don’t have them, but will not require a student population of about 5,600 students K-12 to wear them.

“. . . are we going to put kids in front of the board for expulsion, suspend people for not wearing a face mask, or are we going to monitor and teach and do the best that we can,” said Shank.

He said there is currently no state, county, or city mandate that requires people to wear masks.

Superintendent Shank said as far as temperature checking all students before they enter the facilities, the district is looking at doing random temperature checks periodically.

“As far as that situation where we are checking everybody every day, I don’t know if that is practical, especially at Burley High School where we have over a 1,000 kids,” said Shank.

However, with all this said some parents are still concerned about sending their children to school and would prefer to go to more remote learning to start the school year.

Woodbury said the district’s online learning academy is currently at capacity with 225 students enrolled and more than 20 on the wait-list, but parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school can visit the state website for other online learning academies that are open to people regardless of what school district they live in.

“There are other options for online learning that they can use at this time, and we can let them know when a spot opens up. . . the academy goes by semester,” said Woodbury.

The coordinator also pointed out that the Mini Cassia Online Learning Academy is free to families and is being funded through the federal government’s Cares Act funds that were allocated to the school district.

“At this point in time we don’t have additional funding to expect more students than we have. We are hoping our numbers can increase over time, as the school becomes more established, but at this time we are full for the semester,” said Woodbury.

School starts August 24 in Cassia County, and the superintendent said it is, “our intent is to be safe. We will do everything we possibly can”.

Shank said he has received positive feedback in the county about the school’s reopening plan.

And from the scene Monday night at the school board meeting in Mindoka it is evident that many parents and students want to go back to school. Many of them said during the meeting that they feel it is unhealthy for kids to be at home, when they could be at school with their friends.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.