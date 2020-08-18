Advertisement

Fire near Minidoka Dam burns outbuildings, 86 acres

Fire crews spent six hour to contain the blaze
Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire that burned a few outbuildings and 86 acres Monday west of Minidoka Dam.
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KMVT/KSVT) - Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire that burned a few outbuildings and 86 acres Monday west of Minidoka Dam.

Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said the BLM responded after 4 p.m. to a location one mile west of the Minidoka Dam.

Minidoka County Fire Chief Brian Moon said Rupert Fire Department assisted them in protecting the house on the property. The fire claimed a few outbuildings and sheds.

BLM had four engines and a dozer and aircraft responded to what was called the Minidoka Dam Fire.

The fire was contained at 10 p.m. and sent control for 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The fire was human caused, but the exact cause is still being investigated.

Brizendine reminds people of the Red Flag Warning that is in effect Tuesday and part of Wednesday. She asks people to be cautious when they are on public land especially when it is hot and windy. She advises people to check chains when towing and tire pressure to ensue nothing will cause a spark on roadways.

Brizendine also noted the growing issues of unattended campfires in the region.

“We are getting a lot of reports of unattended campfires, of them escaping or people coming across a hot fire,” she said. “Those can smolder for a long time.”

