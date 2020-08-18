Advertisement

Former College of Southern Idaho coach dies

Boyd Grant led CSI to a 93-6 overall record
Legendary NCAA men's basketball coach John Boyd Grant seen here celebrating at a net cutting ceremony for Colorado State University.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:54 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho community is mourning the loss of a former coach.

John “Boyd” Grant died Monday at the age of 87 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

The American Falls native played basketball at then Colorado State A&M, but his legend lives on through his coaching and boy, did he find success.

Grant coached the Golden Eagles from 1974 to ’77, leading CSI to a 93-6 overall record, earning a national runner-up title in ’75 and winning the championship in ’76.

He was later inducted into the NJCAA and CSI Hall of Fame.

He then coached at Fresno State from ’77 to ’86 and Colorado State ’87 to ’91, before retiring from the game.

Grant touched lives wherever he went.

CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert explained, “when I first came here with Utah Valley and my third year, I think he watched one of my practices and I’m sitting up there and thinking there’s Boyd Grant watching my practice and I was wondering what he was going to say.” “Afterwards, he said something and made a huge compliment to me, he probably does that to everyone. It just felt special to me, here’s this legend and he’s complimenting me on my practice. That meant everything to me.”

“When I moved here, I saw Boyd Grant at our women’s and men’s games, I got excited, that’s Boyd Grant. He was very friendly and remembered my name,” Steve Schaack, associate athletic director at Idaho State University added.

Grant actually spoke to CSI’s team last year at a practice, to offer the team some words of encouragement, before the season got underway.

