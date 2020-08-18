Former College of Southern Idaho coach dies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho community is mourning the loss of a former coach.

John “Boyd” Grant died Monday at the age of 87 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

Former CSI Men's Basketball Coaching great Boyd Grant dies at 87.



CSI Athletics thanks Coach Grant for the legacy he left behind. https://t.co/Z41K4LPhte — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) August 17, 2020

The American Falls native played basketball at then Colorado State A&M, but his legend lives on through his coaching and boy, did he find success.

Grant coached the Golden Eagles from 1974 to ’77, leading CSI to a 93-6 overall record, earning a national runner-up title in ’75 and winning the championship in ’76.

He was later inducted into the NJCAA and CSI Hall of Fame.

He then coached at Fresno State from ’77 to ’86 and Colorado State ’87 to ’91, before retiring from the game.

Boyd Grant (1933-2020) led Fresno State to the 1983 NIT national championship and a 194-74 record in 9 memorable seasons in the San Joaquin Valley, which also included 3 NCAA Tournament appearances. https://t.co/vjFMEZPfaC — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) August 17, 2020

It is with great sorrow we share that legendary Ram player and coach Boyd "Tiny" Grant passed away today on his 87th birthday. All #CSURams extend their sympathies to the Grant family and all who had the joy of knowing him.https://t.co/LlwqTHdghX#TeamTogether #ProudToBe pic.twitter.com/f7UzMIvyjd — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) August 17, 2020

Grant touched lives wherever he went.

CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert explained, “when I first came here with Utah Valley and my third year, I think he watched one of my practices and I’m sitting up there and thinking there’s Boyd Grant watching my practice and I was wondering what he was going to say.” “Afterwards, he said something and made a huge compliment to me, he probably does that to everyone. It just felt special to me, here’s this legend and he’s complimenting me on my practice. That meant everything to me.”

“When I moved here, I saw Boyd Grant at our women’s and men’s games, I got excited, that’s Boyd Grant. He was very friendly and remembered my name,” Steve Schaack, associate athletic director at Idaho State University added.

Grant actually spoke to CSI’s team last year at a practice, to offer the team some words of encouragement, before the season got underway.

