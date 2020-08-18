Fostering Idaho to have supply and snack drive Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fostering Idaho is putting together a school supply and snack drive for local foster children.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the First Federal building on Falls Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Fostering Idaho recruitment coordinator Susan Baca says nearly 240 kids are in foster care in this region, compiling 117 foster families.

The organization says school supplies and snacks are crucial to help kids feel comfortable in school.

“It’s important to support our foster families who are doing such amazing work for kids who are temporarily out of their homes,” Baca said. “As you know budgets are tight, so any support we can get from the community is amazing. It also makes the foster parents feel supported, as they are doing this great work.”

Baca says if you stop on by to donate snacks or supplies, you do get a snow cone.

