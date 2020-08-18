Advertisement

Girl Scouts announce new French toast-flavored cookie

The Girl Scouts have introduced a French toast-inspired cookie called “Toast-Yay!”
The Girl Scouts have introduced a French toast-inspired cookie called “Toast-Yay!”(Source: Girl Scouts of the USA/CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Girl Scouts on Tuesday announced a new flavor for their 2021 cookie season.

Introducing: “Toast-Yay!” It’s a French toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing.

If you’re worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites, don’t worry. The Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies online.

Cookie season for the Girl Scouts officially starts in January.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Red paint is now seen splattered across Breonna Taylor’s forehead on a billboard in Louisville, Ky.

News

Police plan extra patrols to reduce impaired drivers through Labor Day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.

National Politics

Senate report: Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

Payless opening 1st US store in November

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The first new store will open in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

News

Cassia County School District feels confident about reopening plan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Parent has concerns about school's plan

Latest News

National Politics

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Patricia and Mark McCloskey drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters.

National

Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue.

National Politics

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

National

Walmart sales soar as US goes online for pandemic supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart topped almost all expectations by wide margins, The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion.

National

Trump to pardon Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
"I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned," Trump said.