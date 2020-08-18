Advertisement

Goodyear employee says new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Goodyear employee says the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.(Photo submitted to WIBW)

According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

"If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory," said the employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job. "If we're talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it's discrimination."

13 NEWS has reached out to Goodyear about the slide. The company has not responded to our requests for comment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Judge stops Idaho from enacting ban on transgender athletes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.

Regional

Idaho teen drowns in Portneuf River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in eastern Idaho say a teen drowned in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon.

State

Idaho reports 1st case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Idaho hospital is reporting the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus.

State

Idaho signs on for Trump’s unemployment benefit bump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Idaho residents will be able to get up to an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday.

News

Police plan extra patrols to reduce impaired drivers through Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.

Latest News

News

Cassia County School District feels confident about reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Parent has concerns about school's plan

News

Minidoka County School District revises reopening plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
District is returning to a five day school week

News

S. Idaho businesses host supply and snack drive Tuesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
SERVPRO and PSI to host supply and snack drive Tuesday

News

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award

Updated: 21 hours ago
North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award

News

Man dead after shooting in Jerome

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.