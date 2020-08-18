Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Gooding High School football 2020 season preview

The Senators have plenty of returning talent
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gooding is coming off an 8-1 regular season a year ago and a trip to the 3A state quarterfinals, before eventually losing to state champs Sugar Salem.

Gooding has some holes to fill, especially with quarterback Shane Jennings graduating and heading to Eastern Washington, but head coach Cameron Andersen is confident in this year’s team.

“We’re excited about the potential from bringing so many guys that had varsity experience last year,” Andersen said. “People don’t realize we had seven sophomores starting up on varsity, so with that number of guys that can come up and participate, that really helps.”

One of those sophomores turned juniors, is tight end Colston Loveland. For him and the team, the season can’t come soon enough.

“I think our team knows not every state is playing right now, we got to cherish this moment and I think our team knows that, so we are working our tails off, and we’re ready,” Loveland said.

Senior slot receiver, safety and team leader Logan Anderson is feeling the same drive among his teammates.

“I think the best part about our team as a whole is just that we are working hard right now, Anderson said. “We’ll work hard, we continue to work hard until the season is over one way or another.”

From defensive end to wide receiver to quarterback, the team is talented and looking for their 11th straight trip to the state 3A playoffs.

“Our creed this year is to be stronger, sharper, and more reliable, so that’s a day by day, practice by practice thing, Andersen said, “I want them this morning to be better than they were last night, and I want them tonight to be better than they were this morning.”

Coach Andersen says over 70 kids have come out to practice this year, a program record. Gooding and football just go together.

“This is a football town, when it’s Friday night there is no atmosphere like Gooding, there just isn’t, it’s unmatched,” Andersen said. “The way that we pack this building, the way we have cars parked around the stadium, old school. The smell, the sights, the grass, everything about this town, says football.”

Gooding plays at Jerome in their first game of the season on August 28th.

