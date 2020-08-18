Idaho reports 1st case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital is reporting the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus.

St. Luke’s Regional Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée said Tuesday that a 7-year-old child with no known previous health conditions was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

The child was treated in the pediatric intensive care unit but released on Sunday. The syndrome is a potentially serious disease sometimes called MIS-C.

The illness is newly recognized and is believed to be a delayed complication of coronavirus infection. It often causes a fever, evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs.

