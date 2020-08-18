Advertisement

Idaho signs on for Trump’s unemployment benefit bump

Some Idaho residents will be able to get up to an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho residents will be able to get up to an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday, but the state won’t be chipping in the required quarter match to bring the weekly amount up to the maximum $400 benefit level.

Idaho is one of at least 17 states that have said they will take the federal grants allowing them to increase unemployment checks under the president’s stripped-down benefit plan.

Dozens of other states were still evaluating the proposal on Monday.

Little says the boost will help unemployed residents continue to pay their mortgages and avoid debt. 

