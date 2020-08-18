Jackpot continues to recover after many residents are left unemployed

Advertisement

By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) -The city of Jackpot is continuing to recover after many of the residents became unemployed when the casinos closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right at the southern Idaho border exists the unincorporated city of Jackpot, Nevada, with a population of just over 1,000. The local is known for drawing in visitors from Idaho who may interested in staying at one of its various casinos.

Theresa Dimmitt is the Jackpot tourism director who tells KMVT the casinos are Jackpot’s number one employer. When the casinos closed, it left many workers vulnerable and in need of resources, causing them to have to open a food pantry for residents.

“It started because we saw the need increase to where it couldn’t just be a neighbor helping a neighbor, we needed to do it at a large scale so we brought it up,” Dimmitt said. “We have 100 people receiving food, which breaks down to about 42 families here in town.”

She says many unemployed residents began to grow concerned because the shutdown lasted a lot longer than expected.

“A lot of our employees have gone back, but because we are not 100% open yet we still have quite a few that are unemployed,” Dimmitt said.

Though the city has felt the effects of the pandemic, Dimmit said it has remained somewhat untouched from many of the other issues happening around the country.

“We don’t see a lot of the politics and the drama and all that is going on that we don’t realize is happening until we open up the internet or turn on the news,” Dimmitt said.

