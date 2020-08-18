Advertisement

Judge stops Idaho from enacting ban on transgender athletes

A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.
A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.

The Idaho Statesman reports the ruling means transgender athletes wanting to participate in sports that match their gender identity can do so this fall at the college and secondary school level.

U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled Monday that a preliminary injunction is warranted because the plaintiffs are likely to win in court as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU challenging the constitutionality of the law.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Idaho teen drowns in Portneuf River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in eastern Idaho say a teen drowned in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon.

State

Idaho reports 1st case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Idaho hospital is reporting the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus.

State

Idaho signs on for Trump’s unemployment benefit bump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Idaho residents will be able to get up to an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday.

News

Police plan extra patrols to reduce impaired drivers through Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.

Latest News

News

Cassia County School District feels confident about reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Parent has concerns about school's plan

News

Minidoka County School District revises reopening plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
District is returning to a five day school week

News

Fostering Idaho to host supply and snack drive Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Fostering Idaho to have supply and snack drive Tuesday

News

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award

Updated: 19 hours ago
North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award

News

Man dead after shooting in Jerome

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.

News

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star rating for patient experience

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Out of 3,478 hospital in the United States, only 266 were awarded 5 stars for patient experience, North Canyon Medical Center was one of those 266.