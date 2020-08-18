Minidoka County School District revises reopening plan

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - At the school board meeting Monday night, the Minidoka County School Board revised its reopening plan to start the school year at the request of parents and students.

The theme being echoed by a pack crowded was, “kids need to be in school”, and “kids need to be around other kids”.

As a result the Minidoka County School District revised it’s reopening plan to include only three colors: green, yellow, and red.

The district will start the school year in Yellow, which will allow students return to a five day school week starting August 20th.

Students will not be required to wear face masks, but it is strongly recommended.

Previously, the district was planning on instituting a modified schedule of online learning and in-class instruction.

