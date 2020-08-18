Advertisement

Police plan extra patrols to reduce impaired drivers through Labor Day

More officers will be watching the roadways
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.

By the time you finish watching your 5 and 6 o’clock news at night, someone will have died in a DUI crash. Troopers with the Idaho State Police Department and other local agencies are hoping to bring down those number this year. They want drivers to know that extra patrols are out in force from Monday through Labor Day focused on finding impaired drivers.

“There was quarantine and self-isolation and we really saw the traffic rates drop and then once that kind of lifted and people came out, we saw a pretty significant spike in injury and fatality crashes,” said Idaho State Police Sgt. Michael Wendler.

Thanks to grants provided by the Idaho Transportation Department, about a half a dozen more Idaho State Police officers will be patrolling the highways in the Magic Valley.

“Even one is to many,” Wendler said. “You think what is the acceptable loss to your family, even one is to many. And we don’t want to see that happen to anybody, and so we try to be as proactive as we can to try and remove those drivers from the roadway to help avoid those tragedies.”

If people seen an impaired driver on the road, call *477 or *ISP. Those actions could help save someone’s life.

“Your best defense against impaired driving is wearing your seat belt,” Wendeler said. “If you are wearing your seat belt, you are half as likely to be injured, you are half as likely to be killed in a crash.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cassia County School District feels confident about reopening plan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Parent has concerns about school's plan

News

Minidoka County School District revises reopening plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
District is returning to a five day school week

News

Fostering Idaho to have supply and snack drive Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Fostering Idaho to have supply and snack drive Tuesday

News

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award

Updated: 16 hours ago
North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star award

Latest News

News

Man dead after shooting in Jerome

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.

News

North Canyon Medical Center receives 5 star rating for patient experience

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Out of 3,478 hospital in the United States, only 266 were awarded 5 stars for patient experience, North Canyon Medical Center was one of those 266.

News

Fire restrictions to be put in place for South Central Idaho

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Beginning Thursday, fire restrictions will be in place for the Sawtooth National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management’s Twin Falls District and state lands as part of Stage 1 fire restrictions.

News

Kimberly issues boil order

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Kimberly residents are asked to boil their water after the city experienced a citywide depressurization event Monday afternoon.

Back To School

Southern Idaho schools announce plans for reopening in the fall

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Schools and school districts across south central Idaho are releasing plans for how they will operate for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Drifting Away

Updated: 21 hours ago
Race event at Magic Valley Speedway attracts 13 year old drifter