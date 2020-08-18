Police plan extra patrols to reduce impaired drivers through Labor Day

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.

By the time you finish watching your 5 and 6 o’clock news at night, someone will have died in a DUI crash. Troopers with the Idaho State Police Department and other local agencies are hoping to bring down those number this year. They want drivers to know that extra patrols are out in force from Monday through Labor Day focused on finding impaired drivers.

“There was quarantine and self-isolation and we really saw the traffic rates drop and then once that kind of lifted and people came out, we saw a pretty significant spike in injury and fatality crashes,” said Idaho State Police Sgt. Michael Wendler.

Thanks to grants provided by the Idaho Transportation Department, about a half a dozen more Idaho State Police officers will be patrolling the highways in the Magic Valley.

“Even one is to many,” Wendler said. “You think what is the acceptable loss to your family, even one is to many. And we don’t want to see that happen to anybody, and so we try to be as proactive as we can to try and remove those drivers from the roadway to help avoid those tragedies.”

If people seen an impaired driver on the road, call *477 or *ISP. Those actions could help save someone’s life.

“Your best defense against impaired driving is wearing your seat belt,” Wendeler said. “If you are wearing your seat belt, you are half as likely to be injured, you are half as likely to be killed in a crash.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.