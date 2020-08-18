Advertisement

South Central Public Health District clarifies how mandates are determined

The health board uses the health districts' risk summary to determine if safety measures in the plan should be made into mandates
At Ashton Medical Lodge, 29 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from August 3, 2020 – August 15, 2020.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District is hearing about confusion when it comes to the new regional risk summary it put out last week.

The health district does not actually have any authority to do anything other than make recommendations on how local communities should handle COVID-19 as well as make recommendations to the different school districts.

In addition to the health district, there is a governing board of health that has been given authority by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to issue different mandates they deem necessary. The board of health is made of members from each county and a medical consultant who were all appointed to the board by county commissioners. This board does use the health district’s risk summary to determine if safety measures in the plan should be made into mandates.

“Our board of health members are very cautious, they understand any restrictions, any sort of mandate, could affect people quite a bit,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the health district. “So, they are trying to be very careful, and they do continue to rely on us and encourage us to put out as much education as possible. The priority here, the hope here is that our residents will see that concern and rise to the occasion.”

Bodily added this was the case in Blaine County where they were facing many cases before anywhere else in the state was and by taking responsibility for the cases they were able to reverse the trend of cases.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

