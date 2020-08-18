Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for a majority of our viewing area until 9pm tomorrow as it is going to be very hot outside as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the higher elevations and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the lower elevations. Since it is going to be so hot outside, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for the northern and central parts of Blaine County from noon until 10pm today as there is an increased risk of fires starting today due to lightning from thunderstorms, and any fires that do start today are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to gusty outflow winds from these thunderstorms.

Now for more details about this Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warning, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

There are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around today, tonight, and tomorrow as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. This monsoonal moisture is also going to provide us with some cloud cover as partly cloudy skies are expected from this morning through tomorrow night. It is also going to be hot today and tomorrow as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 8 to 15 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. We are also not going to get much relief from these hot temperatures at night as it is going to be pretty warm tonight and tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we head into Thursday, a cold front is going to pass by our area to the north, and this cold front is going to provide us with slightly less hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as this cold front passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday in all locations.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot on these four days as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (TUESDAY, AUGUST 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 97

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 93

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 67

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 62

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 96

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. High: 90

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 59

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as hot. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 55

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 94 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 90 Low: 56

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Hot. High: 94 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Hot. High: 91 Low: 58

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 94 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90 Low: 57

MONDAY, AUGUST 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88

