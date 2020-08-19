Advertisement

100th anniversary of 19th Amendment is a historic one

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 19th amendment was passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920. The amendment granted all women the right to vote.

“It was a tough nasty fight, and those women didn’t give up, and because of that I don’t miss an opportunity to vote. I owe too much respect to those women who fought for the right to vote, " said Susan Ripley president of the Idaho League of Women Voters.

On Tuesday in the nations capital President Trump announced he was posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, who was the leader of the women’s suffrage movement and was arrested for illegally voting in 1872.

“As we fight to deliver a better future for all women and for all Americans we remember the wonderful one century ago. While I am president, American will always honor its heroes and we will always honor the patriots who secured women’s right to vote,” said Trump.

Ripley said she can’t believe its already been a 100 years, and is impressed with how far women have come in the century since the signing.

She said The League of Women Voters of Idaho formed in the Gem State in May of 1951, but one of its first local chapters started in Twin Falls in the late 1940′s.

Ripley said she hopes for a good voter turnout in this election and all elections going forward, and it is very important for people to register and educate themselves on the candidates and what they stand for.

“Now what we are going to need to make sure is voting rights are inclusive, for every color and race. We need to make sure everybody gets an opportunity to vote. That we don’t have voter suppression, that we don’t have crazy things happening from preventing someone’s ballot from getting to the counting desk,” said Ripley.

