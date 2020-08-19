Advertisement

Doctor addresses when to head back to work after recovering from COVID-19

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As a family physician at Family Health Services in Burley, Doctor David Miller has a lot of people wondering, when is it safe to go back to work?

“We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about going back to work, do they need to be retested to go back to work, and how long after they’ve been sick can they think about going back to work,” said Doctor Miller.

Part of the problem is COVID-19 is a new disease.

“I think that’s one of the big things with public perception, most of the time when we have a big medical problem, everyone looks at the experts and expects all the experts to have all the answers, but I think sometimes, it’s easy to forget that this is a new disease, this is the novel coronavirus,” said Miller.

If you do have COVID-19, you can return to work 10 days after testing positive.

“Once you’ve not had a fever for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving and it’s been 10 days since the beginning, we feel it’s safe to think about going back to work,” said Miller.

Going back to work is a good thing, it keeps people healthier and happier.

“Problems associated with people being at home for prolonged periods of time, you think back to when the whole nation was in lock down in the spring, people were having all kinds of problems, they were gaining weight, their diabetes their cholesterol, and they were having all kinds of problems that were getting worse,” said Miller.

Talk to your doctor with any questions before going back to the office.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lights and Lasers show to take place at Canyon Springs Golf Course

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The lights and lasers show which is put on by Visit Southern Idaho usually takes place in the spring at Shoshone Falls, but this year, it will be in the fall at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

News

Lights and Lasers show

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 5 p.m.

News

When it's safe to go back to work

Updated: 34 minutes ago
When it's safe to go back to work

News

Buhl Public Library raises funds during sidewalk sale

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Buhl Public Library is raising funds for programs while clearing space on their bookshelves.

Latest News

News

Jackpot continues to recover after many residents are left unemployed

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Jackpot is continuing to recover after many of the residents became unemployed when the casino’s closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Man dead after shooting in Jerome

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A man is being charged with second degree murder among other charges, following a shooting Friday night in Jerome.

News

Police plan extra patrols to reduce impaired drivers through Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in 2019 DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, and during Labor Day in 2017, 37% of those who died in a crash were drunk.

National

Goodyear responds to zero-tolerance policy slide labeled by employee as discriminatory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

Fire near Minidoka Dam burns outbuildings, 86 acres

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire that burned a few outbuildings and 86 acres Monday west of Minidoka Dam.

State

Judge stops Idaho from enacting ban on transgender athletes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.