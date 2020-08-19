Doctor addresses when to head back to work after recovering from COVID-19

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As a family physician at Family Health Services in Burley, Doctor David Miller has a lot of people wondering, when is it safe to go back to work?

“We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about going back to work, do they need to be retested to go back to work, and how long after they’ve been sick can they think about going back to work,” said Doctor Miller.

Part of the problem is COVID-19 is a new disease.

“I think that’s one of the big things with public perception, most of the time when we have a big medical problem, everyone looks at the experts and expects all the experts to have all the answers, but I think sometimes, it’s easy to forget that this is a new disease, this is the novel coronavirus,” said Miller.

If you do have COVID-19, you can return to work 10 days after testing positive.

“Once you’ve not had a fever for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving and it’s been 10 days since the beginning, we feel it’s safe to think about going back to work,” said Miller.

Going back to work is a good thing, it keeps people healthier and happier.

“Problems associated with people being at home for prolonged periods of time, you think back to when the whole nation was in lock down in the spring, people were having all kinds of problems, they were gaining weight, their diabetes their cholesterol, and they were having all kinds of problems that were getting worse,” said Miller.

Talk to your doctor with any questions before going back to the office.

