Environmental group sues Idaho prison over pollution claims

Snake River Waterkeeper filed the lawsuit in Idaho’s U.S. District Court last week
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Correction is being sued in federal court by an environmental group that says a north-central Idaho prison is dumping pollution into the waterways that feed the Snake River.

The Idaho Department of Correction has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and IDOC Director Josh Tewalt declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

Snake River Waterkeeper filed the lawsuit in Idaho’s U.S. District Court last week, contending that effluent from the Northern Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood is flowing into Lawyer Creek, the Clearwater River and the Snake River in amounts that violate the agency’s federal permits. 

