Gridiron Grind: Jerome High School football season preview

The Tigers look to improve on an impressive season a year ago
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:51 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For this year's Jerome football team, there is no complacency.

“Just point out that we were good but not quite good enough and there’s a few kids that are acting like it right now,” Head Coach Sid Gambles said. “They know that last year was last year, we got to replace those seniors and so far, so good, couldn’t ask for more from them.”

Senior quarterback Dalan Thompson is in his third season at the helm of the Tiger offense. The guys that go against him in practice think the Tigers are in good hands.

“Our quarterback, he’s pretty good, he’s a three-year starter, senior linebacker J.W. James said. “He sees a lot, he’s good at slipping the ball in.”

“Our quarterback, he’s an incredible quarterback, and we have Shayler Bingham as our wide receiver, well, one of our wide receivers and he’s got hands like you have never seen before, like it’s insane,” defensive end Joseph Stevenson said.

However, Gambles says the defensive side of the ball is the real deal.

“It’s good to go up against a challenge, I mean it makes you better,” quarterback Dalan Thompson said. “They are pretty good defensively which will just make us better offensively, which will help during the season and games.”

J.W. James at linebacker and Joseph Stevenson at defensive lineman lead the way defensively for the Tigers.

“The mentality we bring is just kind of dominate. We like to get a lot of turnovers, we’re a turnover defense.”

“Hard, fast, if you’re going to mess up, mess up at 90 miles an hour,” Stevenson said. “If you are going to be on our defense you hit hard, you move fast, you do what you can.”

The offensive line is replacing a few longtime starters, but getting up to speed is all part of the process.

“That’s what we are doing right now, trying to turn the program just to a full-time machine instead of every once in a while making the playoffs.”

Jerome kicks off their season August 28 at home against Gooding.

