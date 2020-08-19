Advertisement

Idaho governor calls special session due to pandemic

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Aug. 19, 2020
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is calling the part-time Legislature back into a special session due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said the special session will start on Monday.

He said lawmakers will consider election law changes as well as establishing temporary civil liability standards related to the pandemic.

Lawmakers have been calling for a special session to address those two issues. They say polling places for the November election could be limited due to a lack of volunteers.

Some lawmakers also say that a liability shield law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Read the governor’s proclamation here.

