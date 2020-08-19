Advertisement

Idaho pizza shops say increase in cheese, not pepperoni price, more noticeable

Idaho pizza shops say pizza price cheese has more than doubled since pre-covid
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Pizza spots across the country are experiencing an increase in the cost of America's favorite pizza topping-pepperoni. But at Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls, Idaho, the more significant increase has been what you find pepperonis on top of - cheese.

"We have not noticed a major pepperoni price increase, but we really have noticed an increase in their cheese prices," General Manager at the Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls said. "For a box of cheese it was about $37 bucks and now we're paying $97 dollars for just a box of cheese."

Shaun Navarro, the Vice President of procurement for Idaho Pizza Company, said he’s there’s been an increase in pepperoni prices.

The Vice President of Procurement for Idaho Pizza Company says they've experienced a more than 50 percent increase in cheese price since February 2020.
“We did see a little bit of disruption here and there for pepperoni,” Navarro said. “Not enough that we actually had to tell anyone ‘hey we don’t have pepperoni for ya’.”

But overall, the increase is cheese prices are among the more noticeable in the industry.

“Cheese that’s the absolute killer right there.” he said. “Pre-covid, say in February or so we we’re paying 60 percent less in our cheese pricing versus July of this year.”

As of today, both have said they haven’t had to translate the increase in pizza toppings or ingredients to the consumer.

“We try to weather the storm as best we can right,” Navarro said. “As of today no, there has not been any type of price increase.”

