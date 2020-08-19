Keeping the parks beautiful and safe for visitors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Shoshone Falls Park is a huge attraction for the City of Twin Falls, and with many parks closed due to COVID-19, it has become even more attractive this year to out-of- state travelers.

However, some city officials are concerned about some recent incidents at the Falls and other parks the city manages.

On 100 degree day in Twin Falls, visitors, many from out- of- state, headed to Shoshone Falls Park to cool off on Tuesday.

“So we saw Niagara Falls before, we were curious about these Falls, and I think these are even more beautiful,” said Nicole Chmelar.

Nicole and her family visited Shoshone Falls on Tuesday from Chicago, and they said they came to the park so they could get out and recreate in some open space instead of being locked inside in congested Chicago.

“Everything is closed, and even places that are open there are a lot of people there, so you really can’t go out without risking your health,” said Chmelar.

Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake attract more than 300,000 visitors each year, and according to Joshua Palmer, public information coordinator for the City of Twin Falls, Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake have seen more than 20,000 vehicles the last four years, and this year it is on pace for more 30,000, possibly due to many parks being closed due to COVID-19

“We are seeing a fairly significant increase in the number of visitors to these parks. It’s a good increase. We are seeing a lot of outside visitors,”said Palmer.

He said that Auger Falls and the Canyon Rim Trail have seen similar visitor increases over the years, but with an increase in attendance Palmer said the parks have also seen an increase in reckless behavior.

The Shoshone Falls Park area has had three water rescues in the last three months and there has been an increase in vandalism at the Falls and other parks the city manages.

“What we have noticed is the broken window effect. Vandalism breeds more vandalism,” said Palmer.

Palmer said they believe the spray painting and graffiti that they are seeing on the rocks and some of the facilities is something that is occurring late at night when a few people are around.

He also said they want kayakers and people who participate in outdoor activities at Shoshone Falls to know their capabilities, and they are encouraging people to know their capabilities, so kayakers and climbers are aware of any potential obstacles or dangers.

As a result the City and local law enforcement is asking the public to report any suspicious or bad behavior, and for out of state visitors to be mindful of their surroundings, because Twin Falls is lucky to have a parks like Shoshone Falls that is open to visitors during this time, and they want everyone to be able to enjoy it.

“This is a great way for people to get out and recreate, while also social distancing,” said Palmer.

Jason Nydegger, who made a three and half hour drive from West Valley City, Utah to visit Shoshone Falls with his family, said he agrees that people need to take advantage of this moment and not abuse it.

“You never know when we will have another opportunity, especially with the COVID going on, Said Nydegger.

The public information coordinator said there have been reports of lack of parking at the parks and visitors parking on private property, but those rumors have been dismissed by law enforcement.

“it is one of those things we see when there’s an increase in the number of visitors. There are rumours of things happening out there. Social media certainly fuels that storm,” said Palmer.

There was also a brush fire in the Shoshone Falls area near some residential property a few weeks ago, due to some people lighting and launching fireworks as they were driving up the grade.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.