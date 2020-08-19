Advertisement

Lights and Lasers show to take place at Canyon Springs Golf Course

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A tradition that had to be cancelled this spring because of COVID-19 is coming back September 24th through 27th.

The lights and lasers show which is put on by Visit Southern Idaho usually takes place in the spring at Shoshone Falls, but this year, it will be in the fall at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

The Executive Director of Visit Southern Idaho tells KMVT the lasers will be projected on to the canyon walls at 8:30 each night of the event. The event goes from 6 p.m. -9 p.m.

“We are still developing the show, we want to make sure it’s really exciting, about the Snake River and the Magic Valley just trying to get everybody here to have some history, some fun, and especially excitement, we have some really great visuals, cold spark fireworks, we are going to have some dancers that are glow in the dark, do some different features, and there will be lots of things involved, but for the most part it will be centered on the magic valley,” said Melissa Barry, the executive director for Southern Idaho Tourism.

To purchase tickets, visit their website.

