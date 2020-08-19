Mental health is important to keep an eye on as students going back to school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Fifth Judicial District of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children says there are around 240 foster children in this region, combining of 117 foster families.

Tahna Barton, executive director with the Fifth District of CASA, says mental health is crucial, especially among kids in foster programs.

Barton says, in some cases, children are in foster care due to their parents being mentally ill. On top of that, being removed from family, community and familiar situations can be traumatic.

“If we are able to give them the services they need, to have quality mental health services provided to them on a regular basis, then it can only increase the value of their life and help them thrive as a child, not just survive,” Barton said.

SERVPRO and PSI put together a school supply and snack drive for CASA today. But if you missed it, don’t worry, if you would like to donate or help out you can call CASA at 208-735-1177 or visit their website.

