Power Outage impacts school day in Buhl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A power outage impacted school in the Buhl School District on Wednesday. All A Day students will now attend school on Thursday and B Day students are going to attend school on Friday.

The outage was caused by a weather incident.

According to Idaho Power, no customers are affected by the power outage which has been fixed.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.