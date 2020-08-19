Power Outage impacts school day in Buhl
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A power outage impacted school in the Buhl School District on Wednesday. All A Day students will now attend school on Thursday and B Day students are going to attend school on Friday.
The outage was caused by a weather incident.
According to Idaho Power, no customers are affected by the power outage which has been fixed.
