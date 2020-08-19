Advertisement

Power Outage impacts school day in Buhl

KMVT kept you update on Wednesday mornings Rise and Shine show
Buhl School District office.
Buhl School District office.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A power outage impacted school in the Buhl School District on Wednesday. All A Day students will now attend school on Thursday and B Day students are going to attend school on Friday.

The outage was caused by a weather incident.

According to Idaho Power, no customers are affected by the power outage which has been fixed.

