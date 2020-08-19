Advertisement

Protecting your home while vacationing

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As people are heading out on their end of summer vacations, house burglaries can rise.

Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho said house burglaries increase during the summer months, because more people go away.

Many people are doing road trips this year and some are doing day trips.

The best thing people can do to do to keep their home safe is make it a struggle for robbers to get into it.

If it takes more than 5 minutes, their chances of getting caught increase by a lot.

It’s also good to stop mail service or newspaper service, since those are sings the person is gone.

“One of the best things you can do is not post to social media your events in real time,” said Matthew Conde, the public and government affairs director for AAA. “It’s really tempting to talk to people about the things you are doing and the good time you are having, but that’s really tells people you are out of time. It’s important to go ahead and wait until you get back, maybe do a travel log and share all those events at once when you get home so that way you won’t have that issue.”

If people aren’t taking electronics on vacation, hide them in a safe spot to prevent seeing them from the window.

