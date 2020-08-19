Advertisement

Pull out the golf clubs, CSI fundraiser to be held Saturday

Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle Golf Tournament brings together athletes, coaches and the community
The Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle Tournament is drawing near.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A popular College of Southern Idaho fundraiser is just three days away.

The Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle Golf Tournament is coming up on Saturday, bringing together, athletes, coaches and the community for one cause.

The fundraiser expects to fill quickly and because of COVID-19 and the responsibility of social distancing, the college requests you register ahead of time.

The 23rd annual event is in memory of CSI women’s basketball coach Randy Rogers’ late wife, Lori who dedicated her effort and time to the school.

Rogers said, “it’s good for my daughters to see her name out there and she was a big part of CSI when she was alive and probably no bigger supporter of our programs than her, so at least once a year we get to bring her name out and keep that namesake.”

“This is really special because we get to see all of our boosters and fans and I’m bringing the team out and to carry the bags and to service to others, to give back to what they give us all year long,” added men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert.

Twin Falls Municipal Golf Club is hosting the event with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Contact Jacob Howell with CSI at (208) 732-6482 if you want to participate or become a hole sponsor.

