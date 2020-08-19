Advertisement

Riding the bus this school year

KMVT talked with the Director of Operations for the Mid-Colombia Bus Company
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On the surface James Stevenson is calm and cool. But the first of day school, always presents challenges.

“The phones during the first-week ring non stop from sun up to sundown,” Stevenson said.

As Director of Operations for Mid Colombia Bus Company, he’s seen it all.

“School start up is always a hectic time no matter how much you plan for this,’ he said. “Things are going to go wrong; drivers will be late, we’re going to have to turn drivers around.”

But plans aren’t the same. This year children in the Twin Falls School District will have to wear a mask and will be required to sanitize their hands before entering the bus.

“When they step in the bus, we spray their hands with a hand sanitizer. If they don’t have a mask, we have additional disposable masks we will provide to them.”

James says they will try to distance students as best they can, and drivers will wear face coverings.

“Also historically, in the past, we tracked students by count. But we’re working out right now to track by names in the case there is a positive case on the bus.”

James said they’ll have a better idea on ridership in the coming weeks, and until then he hopes parents will be patients as many bus drivers are parents themselves, and we’re all driving in uncharted territory this school year - together.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure your children are safe when they’re on the bus. We’re taking all required precautionary measures. So just just please be patient with us as we’ll get through the school year.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Power Outage impacts school day in Buhl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A power outage impacted school in the Buhl School District on Wednesday. All A Day students will now attend school on Thursday, Aug. 20 and B Day students are going to attend school on Friday, Aug. 21.

Community

Idaho pizza shops see noticeable increase in cheese prices

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
Pizza spots across the country are experiencing an increase in cost for America’s favorite pizza topping - pepperoni. But at Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls, Idaho the bigger increase has been what you find pepperonis on top of - cheese.

Obituaries

Fulkerson, Belva Annamay

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Belva Annamay Fulkerson, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Wendell.

Community

A look at the Cassia County Fair

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
KMVT sent a reporter to check out the Cassia County fair on Monday

Latest News

Community

A look at the Cassia County Fair

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT
On Monday KMVT sent a reporter to check out the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.

Community

Idaho pizza shops say increase in cheese, not pepperoni price, more noticeable

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Pizza spots across the country are experiencing an increase in the cost of America's favorite pizza topping-pepperoni. But at Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls, Idaho, the more significant increase has been what you find pepperonis on top of - cheese.

Obituaries

Glauner, Doug C.

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Doug C. Glauner, 65, a resident of Hagerman, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Obituaries

Kent, Bruce Martin

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Bruce Martin Kent, 66, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Safe Haven - Magic Valley Manor in Wendell.

Obituaries

Ornelas, Fidel Perez

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Fidel Perez Ornelas, 52, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Shoshone.

Obituaries

Miller, Randy Allen

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Randy Allen Miller, 49, a resident of Wendell, passed away on August 13, 2020 at his home in Wendell.