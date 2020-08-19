Riding the bus this school year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On the surface James Stevenson is calm and cool. But the first of day school, always presents challenges.

“The phones during the first-week ring non stop from sun up to sundown,” Stevenson said.

As Director of Operations for Mid Colombia Bus Company, he’s seen it all.

“School start up is always a hectic time no matter how much you plan for this,’ he said. “Things are going to go wrong; drivers will be late, we’re going to have to turn drivers around.”

But plans aren’t the same. This year children in the Twin Falls School District will have to wear a mask and will be required to sanitize their hands before entering the bus.

“When they step in the bus, we spray their hands with a hand sanitizer. If they don’t have a mask, we have additional disposable masks we will provide to them.”

James says they will try to distance students as best they can, and drivers will wear face coverings.

“Also historically, in the past, we tracked students by count. But we’re working out right now to track by names in the case there is a positive case on the bus.”

James said they’ll have a better idea on ridership in the coming weeks, and until then he hopes parents will be patients as many bus drivers are parents themselves, and we’re all driving in uncharted territory this school year - together.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure your children are safe when they’re on the bus. We’re taking all required precautionary measures. So just just please be patient with us as we’ll get through the school year.”

