Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Cassia County, Lincoln County, Minidoka County, and part of Blaine County until 9pm tonight as it is going to be hot again today as high temperatures are going to be in the 90s in most locations. Since it is going to be hot today, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

Now for more information about this Heat Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around today in locations around and to the south of I-84, and there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around today in locations north of I-84 as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. Most of the rain showers and thunderstorms that we see today are going to be during the afternoon and evening, but there may be a couple rain showers and/or thunderstorms around this morning, especially in the Mini-Cassia region. It is also going to be hot again today as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 7 to 12 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture continues to linger around our area. It is also going to be warm tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley.

As we head into tomorrow, a cold front is going to pass through our area, and this cold front is going to provide us with slightly less hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as this cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow in all locations.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Monday and Tuesday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to continue to be hot on these five days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. High: 95

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. High: 90

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 59

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, AUGUST 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and hot. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 92

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and warm. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. High: 88

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 93 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 90 Low: 56

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 94 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 90 Low: 57

MONDAY, AUGUST 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 93 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High: 88 Low: 55

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 86

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.