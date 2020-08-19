St. Luke’s prioritizes the most vulnerable for COVID-19 testing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the number of patients being tested for COVID-19 in southern Idaho remaining in the hundreds daily, the turnaround time of getting those results back has been a main concern.

St. Luke’s Health System says each hospital checks its testing inventory daily as they receives different testing kits every week and sometimes every day.

There are different methods of processing samples depending on availability, each St. Luke’s facility does have a piece of equipment that allows them to do a rapid test, which will produce results in about 15 minutes. The majority of St. Luke’s testing is sent into its centralized core lab with a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours. If the core lab cannot process the number of tests being sent in they will use an external lab which is where some of the test results could take several days.

The hospitals do also ensure their most vulnerable patients take priority with testing.

“So, we keep enough supply in-house so we can process those tests for those vulnerable patients in that short time period,” said Ginger McCabe, St Luke’s Acute Care Service Line Administrator. “If we do have to send tests out, we are trying to prioritize patients who don’t have an immediate impact on their care, so aren’t immediately needing to be discharged to a nursing facility, for example.”

She added when they have to use an external lab they do lose control of the turnaround time. You can view all of St. Luke’s COVID-19 data and reporting on their website.

