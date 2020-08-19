Storms spark several fires in south central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wildfire agencies responded to a number of fires following Tuesday night’s storms in southcentral Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management and other agencies responded to at least three fires.

BLM crews responded to a fire about seven miles north of Jackpot, Nevada. The fire, dubbed the Saddle Fire, has burned about 600 acres, estimated Wednesday morning.

Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, four engines with the BLM’s Twin Falls District and one dozer are also on scene. According to a Facebook post, aircraft have been requested. Currently there is no listed containment or control times.

Another fire burning near the Bliss Dam, on the north side of the Snake River Canyon, is estimated at 1,200 acres and described as “running.” The fire has been called the Bancroft Fire. Bliss Rural Fire District, three engines with the BLM’s Twin Falls District and one dozer are on scene.

Additional engines and aircraft have been requested.

A third fire, burning hear Bear Paw Mountain, about 10 miles southwest of the Murphy Hot Springs air strip, is estimated at 100 acres. Most of the active fire is out. This fire has been called the Bear Paw Fire and is set to be contained by Wednesday at noon with a control time of 2 p.m.

