Advertisement

Sweetie Pie’s owner charged with conspiracy in alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of his nephew

James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi.
James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi.(Source: Madison County Detention Center/WLBT/Gray News)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant in Jackson, Miss., has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center, WLBT reported.

Norman was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (a cell phone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

According to the complaint, Norman, Terica Ellis and others conspired to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for money.

Federal authorities allege that in 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Norman was the sole beneficiary.

In the days leading up to Montgomery’s murder, Ellis told Montgomery that she was coming to St. Louis. On March 13, 2016, the day before Montgomery’s murder, Norman flew to St. Louis, Mo., from his home in Los Angeles.

On March 14, 2016, Ellis and Norman communicated using temporary phones activated that day. Ellis also used the temporary phone to communicate with Montgomery and learn his location. Immediately after learning Montgomery’s location, Ellis placed a call to Norman.

Around 8 p.m. that same day, Montgomery was shot and killed. Ellis’s phone location information places her in the area of the murder at time of the shooting.

Immediately following Montgomery’s murder, Ellis placed a call to Norman and then began traveling to Memphis. In the days after the murder, Ellis deposited over $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts.

On March 21, 2016, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance policy he had obtained on his nephew.

Terica Ellis was also charged by the complaint with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating these charges.

Copyright WLBT via 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

National

Parents anxious about back to school

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
How to manage your family's anxiety as the country heads back to school.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

Updated: 1 hours ago
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

National Politics

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, with party elders, a new generation of politicians and voters in every state joining in an extraordinary, pandemic-cramped virtual convention to send him into the general election campaign to oust President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

National

Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening.

National

Texas industrial fire witness describes sounds, explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A witness to the start of an industrial fire in Grand Prairie, Texas, described distinctive sounds as the blaze began Wednesday morning.

National

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.