Blaine County COVID-19 antibody testing center forced to stop testing by federal agency

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Blaine County COVID-19 antibody testing center needs the public’s help after being forced to stop testing by a federal agency.

As KMVT reported In March of this year, Blaine County was hit hard by COVID-19. In this time a group known as the COVID-19 Response Group was formed with the goal of providing anti-body tests to Blaine County completely free.

“The purpose of this testing was also to show that these tests should be used in a point-of-care setting such as pharmacies across the country,” said Cathy Swink with the COVID-19 Response Group.

Unlike the PCR tests which are done with a nasal swab. These tests are done with a few drops of blood, and results can be seen within 10 minutes. The results can identify if an individual has had past exposure to COVID-19 or if they are currently affected with it. These tests that are used have been vetted on a known group of PCR positive patients, and approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

“We are confident in the validity of these tests, and we are not using these tests to diagnose we are simply using them for education,” Swink said.

This testing started in April and then stopped in May after the federal agency known as the Center for Medicare Services threatened the COVID-19 Response Group with a cease and desist order due for them not having a high complexity lab capable of reading these tests.

“This is the biggest health care crisis we will ever see in our lifetime and I think that the United States needs to do more to take it seriously,” Swink said.

The group temporarily stopped testing and went through the process of working with an institutional review board, which is constituted group that has been formally designated to review and monitor biomedical research involving human subjects. In accordance with FDA regulations, the COVID-19 Response Group later began testing again in early August under institutional review board. Later the Center for Medicare Services sent the response group a cease and desist letter trumping the group’s review board saying the group is not allowed to tell patients their results.

“The initial attestation states that was, we had to stop giving results and our group tried to respond with CMS because we still wanted to be able to test for research purposes without giving the patients results,” Swink said

The COVID-19 Response Group said they would continue testing without relaying results, although the Center for Medicare Cervices said they could not do that either or risk a $23,000 a day fine for remaining open. The COVID-19 Response Group is now asking for people to call Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson and demand these tests be available in the community. They also feel that calling the Center for Medicare Services and demanding a change would be beneficial.

“They are taking calls from their constituents right now so we are encouraging people from Blaine County, people from all over Idaho to call them and simply ask and demand that you want these tests in the community and you have right as a patient to receive your results,” Swink said.

