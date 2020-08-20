Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Valley High School season preview

The Vikings are making the jump to 11-man football this year
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Valley High School Vikings are making the jump from classification 1A Division 1 to 2A this year. That’s eight man to eleven man football.

“Well we are running the same stuff, so all of our concepts are the same we just have to teach them a little bit different,” Valley Head Football Coach Ryon Jarvis said. “So as routes and all that, it’s all the same stuff. As far as our run game, it’s kind of all the same, it’s just adding a few other guys, so the transition has been fairly painless.”

“We’re adjusting really well, a lot of the players are stepping up making sure everyone is doing the right thing, making sure everyone has the right mentality of this is just basically still eight man just three more players,” Valley High School senior free safety and wide receiver Henry Talbot said.

Coach Ryon Jarvis wants to keep things aggressive on both sides.

“Offensively we will still play fast and spread it out and make teams defend us in the middle, horizontally and vertically,” Jarvis said. “Defensively we hope to be a sound gap control team.”

No time for breaks.

“That’s the way we were raised, “ said Valley High School senior linebacker and tight end Brody Mussmann. “We were raised just to play, all out, all game, just keep going”

For players, those Viking Friday night lights are a chance to showcase their brand.

“Valley football, what it means to me, a bunch of kids running around hitting kids like vikings, hitting em hard,” Talbot said.

“Valley football to me is pretty much my whole life because my dad has been coaching since I was born and I’ve been around it my whole life, so I love being out here, I love doing it all,” Mussmann said.

Valley will open up their season August 28th at Marsing High School.

