Hagerman city park open again in time for ‘Blast on the Grass’ Car Show

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As of Thursday morning, the Hagerman City Park is back open again, after being closed due to concerns of COVID-19.

Which means the 21st Annual ‘Blast on the Grass’ Car Show will be held at the Hagerman City Park on September 19th.

The event brings lots of people to Hagerman to look at the classic cars, and enjoy the sights.

This year, the community of Hagerman hasn’t been able to do some of their events, so they are excited to bring the car show to the city park in a safe and fun way.

“With the virus that’s been going on, our small businesses have really struggled, and I think that’s typical in any small town when there isn’t the tourism that happens here in the summer, a lot of our businesses have struggled,” said Kris Pothier, from the Chamber of Commerce. “We are trying to bring some normalcy back to the community, so our businesses can see what will hopefully be a profitable weekend for them.”

A calendar will be made at the event this year with some of the cars from the car show.

There will also be a Pin Up Girl competition as well as other vendors and food items.

