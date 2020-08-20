Advertisement

Idaho DNC Delegate describes virtual experience

Idaho DNC delegate Deborah Silver describes virtual experience
Idaho DNC delegate Deborah Silver describes virtual experience
By Jillian Angeline
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The coronavirus forced the Democratic National Convention to go virtual. Idaho Democratic delegate Deborah Silver is participating from home this week in Twin Falls. She and fellow delegates are finding ways to keep the convention spirit alive.

“It is exciting, even in this virtual world,” said Silver.

Back in 2012, Silver was surrounded by crowds cheering on then-Presidential incumbent Barack Obama in Charlotte. But this year, she is tuning in from her backyard.

Silver said she is feeling the excitement through her television screen, and is proud to represent Idaho Democrats in the unprecedented convention.

“It’s a very emotional experience too because everyone wants to go to a national convention. If you’re involved in politics, it’s the equivalent of a Super Bowl,” said Silver.

She and her state’s delegation are keeping morale high despite social distancing. They created convention goodie bags for each other.

Silver’s contribution is a sign of the times—face masks celebrating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I had to specially order the fabric that says Biden and it says Idaho. It was fun to do that and take part in making sure the delegates get the special experience,” said Silver.

American historian Allan Lichtman is praising the DNC’s virtual convention format. He says the pomp and circumstance is unnecessary.

“It’s been a very long time since conventions have been meaningful,” said Lichtman. “You vastly reduce the carbon footprint, you vastly reduce the cost,” he said.

“Almost all viewers view it on social media or television anyway,” continued Lichtman.

Thursday is the last night of the streamed and televised convention. The night’s events will include the most anticipated speech by Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Latest News

News

Heyburn voters to determine the fate of mayor in November

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Heyburn residents will be asked if they would like to recall their city mayor come the November election.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:15 AM MDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:59 AM MDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Politics

Some polling places will not be open for the upcoming August election

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:17 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The August elections for counties who have ordered them for bonds, levies or recall elections will be taking place Aug. 25.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:07 PM MDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Some polling places will not be open for the upcoming August election

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:20 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Some polling places for the August election will not be open.