Is social media spreading misinformation about wearing face masks?

Twin Falls resident wonders if it is healthier to not wear a face mask
People are wondering if wearing a face mask for long periods of time can make a healthy person sick
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:07 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the reopening of schools there has been a lot of chatter, especially on social media, about whether are not face masks stop the spread of COVID-19, and if wearing a face mask can make someone even sicker.

Twin Falls resident Christina Kirkman is not a big fan of face masks and either are her sons.

“I think it’s healthier to not wear a mask when you are healthy. If you are sick stay home. . . but sick people should wear face masks not healthy people,” said KIrkman.

She also wonders if someone wearing a face mask for long periods of time, day after day, can make a healthy person sick.

“Because all you are doing is breathing your own carbon dioxide, so isn’t that kind of making you sick,” said Kirkman. 

There are many people on social media who agree with Kirkman, with people associating face masks with everything from respiratory illness and fungal infections to bad breath, but Brianna Bodily of the South Central Health Department said  people can’t believe everything they read on the internet. 

“Is there actual evidence that backs up this claim? Is it just one person who is giving their own opinion based on their own experience, or is there hard evidence backing up what they are saying?, " said Bodily.

She also said  ace masks aren’t one size fits all. Everyone’s body reacts differently to wearing a face mask, and it’s important to find one you can breathe comfortably in.

 “If you are concerned about not getting enough oxygen or if you feel faint when you are wearing a mask that  is significant, but that doesn’t mean every mask will make you feel that way,” said Bodily.

The public information officer added some people may have health concerns reasons that are very legitimate  that make it very difficult to wear a mask, or some existing or pre-existing lung condition that makes it difficult to breathe with or without a mask on. A person may feel claustrophobic with that mask on because it is harder to breathe, and if someone feels that a mask is inhibiting, reach out to a doctor and talk to them or a dermatologist.,

But- Bodily also said people’s health issues may be the result of how they are taking care of the face mask, and not the mask itself. 

“If someone is breathing vapor into that mask there is potential something can grow within it, which is why we ask you to wash that mask. We don’t want you to continue to wear it day after day,” said Bodily. 

She also it might even be helpful for someone to have to or three face masks on hand during the day, in case one gets dirty or contaminated.

Dr. Brooke Fukuoka a Twin falls Dentist said she personally hasn’t seen any proof that face masks are causing cavities, gum disease or bad breath. 

“I did contact some people at the ADA and their scientific affairs office,  and they said they haven’t found any validations for those types of claims,” said Fukuoka. 

She said as far as masks causing bad breath it might not be so much a problem with the mask itself, she thinks the mask is showing them a problem that they were not aware of before. 

Fukuoka said she has seen an increase in emergencies, cavities and gum disease, but the reason for that is not face masks. There were many dental procedures and check ups postponed back in March and April due to COVID-19.

“. . . and now we are seeing an increase in cavities and we are seeing an increase in mask wearing, and you can see how people are taking those two things and putting them together,” Fukuoka.

The Twin Falls Dentist and Bodily both agree that face masks are a useful tool in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Bodily said the transfer of this disease is typically respiratory, which means somebody needs to breathe, sneeze, cough on them in most situations to transfer this disease. 

Bodily said she also understands people’s frustration on changing information and guidelines relating to the disease, but- “the virus has been so unique in that we knew so little about it when it came out. Unlike battling the flu where we knew so much about it . . . this virus is something that we are still figuring out”.

However, Kirkman still believes it's healthier to not wear a face mask, and she is frustrated by the changing information related to disease.

“Like they stated in March(Fauci) don’t everyone run out and wear a mask. Everybody does not need to go out and wear a mask. . .  and then come June everybody needs to go out and wear a mask,” Kirkman.

She also feels masks are germ collectors with how people are constantly touching things and then touching their masks. She even mentioned how kids in schools are being careless with their masks and setting them on things, and then attaching them to their face. 

However, Kirkman does agree with Bodily that there is a lot of misinformation on social media regarding COVID-19. 

 “Facebook is a whole bowl of misinformation. . . people just believe it. . .  it was on Facebook I believe it,” said Kirkman.

