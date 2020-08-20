Opioid use in Idaho compared to the rest of the United States

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - More than 2 million Americans struggle with opioid use disorder in the United States, and that problem is affecting people here in Idaho.

On average, about 130 Americans die every day from an oioid overdose.

Opioids are prescribed to help people with pain after a surgery or an accident, but they can also become addictive.

“The problem with addiction is that someone develops a tolerance, so over time they will have to take more and more and more opioids in order to get that effect, and then potentially they can overdose,” said Taylor Bybee, from the South Central Public Health District.

As of 2018, the United States has 21.7 opioid deaths per 100,000 people, while Idaho only has 14.5 opioid deaths per 100,000 people,

But that number may not be entirely accurate, as opioid deaths can be recorded as “died in their sleep or a heart attack.”

“The only way that you can tell for sure is to send it to a coroner and to do an autopsy to figure out how they passed away,” Bybee said. “Problem with that is the only place in Idaho that does that is in Boise, which can be expensive and families might not be willing to do that.”

It’s important to know the signs of opioid use, such as:

Having trouble staying awake

Pinpoint pupils

Extreme mood swings

Pill bottles lying around

Needle marks on arms and legs

“Respiratory depression is just a fancy word for slowing down your breathing, which is actually why an overdose can be deadly,” Bybee said. “Because what happens in an overdose is it basically slows down your breathing to the point where you are suffocating, or you even stop breathing all together.”

There are places in the Magic Valley that can help, such as the Embrace Life Recovery Center.

“We can help get people into treatment, so they would have to do a CDA or a Gains assessment done, to evaluate what type of care they would be needing,” said Nicole Mortensen, who works at Embrace Life Recovery Center.

