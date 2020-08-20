Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Riverbend Dairy

For Arie Roeloffs, it's always been dairy farming
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Arie Roeloffs has been around dairy farming all his life, even though he hasn't spent all of it in Idaho.

“Our family has been farming since before the 1900s in Holland, the Netherlands,” Roeloffs said. “My parents, my mom immigrated in 1952 and moved to California and then they started a small dairy milking 12 cows.”

Roeloffs was born into dairying in Arizona. His family moved back to California in his youth. Roeloffs called different parts of California home until he and his wife laid eyes on Idaho.

“Back in ’92 we came to visit Idaho, and we just loved Idaho,” Roeloffs said. “There is nothing to not love about Idaho.”

Roeloffs has been farming in Wendell since then. He is now a partner with Riverbend Dairy. Roeloffs used to be with Southfield Dairy. While businesses and names change, for the Roeleffs dairy farming has always been constant.

“I love it to the fact that it’s not just dairying, it’s a life, it’s a livelihood, people hang on to it as tight as they can, as long as they can because it’s something that’s in your blood,” Roeloffs said. “You love doing what you are doing.”

The large operation in Wendell seems to have cows as far as the eye can see, but that does not get in the way of family.

“It’s the whole family lifestyle that you’re raised and you’re growing up and you are watching your kids grow day to day,” Roeloffs said. “It’s not like it’s a 9 to 5 job and you come home and you are tired. It’s all day. It really helps you come home and connect with your family.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Riding the bus this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
KMVT talked with the Director of Operations for the Mid-Colombia Bus Company

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Riverbend Dairy.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Salute to Farmers: Riverbend Dairy. For Arie Roeloffs, it's always been dairy farming.

Community

Power Outage impacts school day in Buhl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A power outage impacted school in the Buhl School District on Wednesday. All A Day students will now attend school on Thursday, Aug. 20 and B Day students are going to attend school on Friday, Aug. 21.

Community

Idaho pizza shops see noticeable increase in cheese prices

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
Pizza spots across the country are experiencing an increase in cost for America’s favorite pizza topping - pepperoni. But at Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls, Idaho the bigger increase has been what you find pepperonis on top of - cheese.

Latest News

Obituaries

Fulkerson, Belva Annamay

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Belva Annamay Fulkerson, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Wendell.

Community

A look at the Cassia County Fair

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
KMVT sent a reporter to check out the Cassia County fair on Monday

Community

A look at the Cassia County Fair

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT
On Monday KMVT sent a reporter to check out the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.

Community

Idaho pizza shops say increase in cheese, not pepperoni price, more noticeable

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Pizza spots across the country are experiencing an increase in the cost of America's favorite pizza topping-pepperoni. But at Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls, Idaho, the more significant increase has been what you find pepperonis on top of - cheese.

Obituaries

Glauner, Doug C.

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Doug C. Glauner, 65, a resident of Hagerman, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Obituaries

Kent, Bruce Martin

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Bruce Martin Kent, 66, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Safe Haven - Magic Valley Manor in Wendell.