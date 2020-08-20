Salute to Farmers: Riverbend Dairy.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Arie Roeloffs has been around dairy farming all his life, even though he hasn't spent all of it in Idaho.

“Our family has been farming since before the 1900s in Holland, the Netherlands,” Roeloffs said. “My parents, my mom immigrated in 1952 and moved to California and then they started a small dairy milking 12 cows.”

Roeloffs was born into dairying in Arizona. His family moved back to California in his youth. Roeloffs called different parts of California home until he and his wife laid eyes on Idaho.

“Back in ’92 we came to visit Idaho, and we just loved Idaho,” Roeloffs said. “There is nothing to not love about Idaho.”

Roeloffs has been farming in Wendell since then. He is now a partner with Riverbend Dairy. Roeloffs used to be with Southfield Dairy. While businesses and names change, for the Roeleffs dairy farming has always been constant.

“I love it to the fact that it’s not just dairying, it’s a life, it’s a livelihood, people hang on to it as tight as they can, as long as they can because it’s something that’s in your blood,” Roeloffs said. “You love doing what you are doing.”

The large operation in Wendell seems to have cows as far as the eye can see, but that does not get in the way of family.

“It’s the whole family lifestyle that you’re raised and you’re growing up and you are watching your kids grow day to day,” Roeloffs said. “It’s not like it’s a 9 to 5 job and you come home and you are tired. It’s all day. It really helps you come home and connect with your family.”

