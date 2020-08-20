Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, August 20, 2020

It is going to be hazy again today as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. It is also going to be hot today as highs are going to be in the mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy today as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Tonight is then going to have hazy skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tonight in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Saturday, and partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on each of these days during the afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. This monsoonal moisture is also going to provide our area with some more cloud cover as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on these three days in all locations. The temperatures on these three days are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny and hazy. A couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible in Cassia County. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny and hazy. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and hazy. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear, hazy, and a little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 53

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, AUGUST 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Winds: SE to West 5-15 mph. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 88

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 55

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 92 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90 Low: 56

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot. High: 95 Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 90 Low: 59

MONDAY, AUGUST 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 56

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. High: 91 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. High: 86 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. High: 90

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. High: 84

