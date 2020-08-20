Advertisement

Sun Valley film festival goes completely virtual this year

Family of Woman Film Festival partners with The Community Library
Peggy founded the Family of Woman Film Festival in 2008(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Family of Woman film festival in Sun Valley is coming up in September for its 13th year. As with just about everything this year, it will be a little different.

The film festival will be held completely virtual this year. The festival has partnered with The Community Library of Ketchum to be able to show all the films on the library’s website. Five feature films will be presented virtually, free to the public. The theme of the festival this year is “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped."

The founder of the festival said it was critical that they partnered with The Community Library to ensure the films could be shown virtually.

“They have a state-of-the-art AV system and have streaming capabilities,” said Peggy Elliott Goldwyn, founder of the festival. “So the shift happened very smoothly. I didn’t have to have a learning curve personally because they’d done it already. They’ve been streaming programs since the pandemic started.”

The festival will be held Sept.8-13. To view this year’s films virtually and to learn more about this year’s films, visit familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.

