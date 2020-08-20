Twin Falls School District cancels in-person classes Friday due to poor air quality

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District decided to cancels in-person classes on Friday due to poor air quality caused by smoke from regional wildfires.

The district said Thursday afternoon administrators monitored air quality in the Twin Falls area. The district policy restricts outdoor activities any time the air quality index is more than 150, according to a message sent to parents of students.

“Due to COVID-19, it is extremely difficult to provide students with opportunities for physical activity and face covering breaks with social distancing inside the school building,” the letter said.

The Air Quality index was at or above 150 most of the day, but reached 188 by the end of the school day.

The Department of Environmental Quality anticipates poor are quality to continues at least through Friday in the Twin Falls area.

Students taking online-only classes will still have class on Friday.

