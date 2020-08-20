Wildfire updates: Crews work to contain central and south central Idaho fires

(KMVT/KSVT) - Wildland firefighting crew are working to contain several fires that started in recent days, in central and south central Idaho.

As of Thursday morning, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Twin Falls District reported what is being called the Black Pine Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres about six miles north of the Utah border, off Interstate 84. The fire is considered running and torching, burning grass, brush and juniper.

In a Facebook post, the BLM said aircraft are returning to the area and additional resources have been ordered.

A timber fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, about 20 miles southwest of Mackay, has burned about 374 acres and is about 55 percent contained.

The fire was first detected on Sunday and 98 personnel are working to contain the fire. The Forest Service said, the rugged terrain and numerous dead or dying trees makes fighting the blaze challenging.

Fire crews are working with natural features to help contain the fire but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

State 1 fire restrictions go into effect at midnight Friday morning in east-central Idaho. The fire danger is currently listed as very high in the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone.

BLM crews are working on additional south central Idaho fires that are expected to be completely out by Friday evening.

The Saddle Fire, located about seven miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, is mostly out — after burning about 590 acres. The fire was contained Wednesday at 6 p.m. and is estimated be completely out by Friday at 4 p.m.

A fire burning near the Bliss Dam was mapped at 1,507 acres is still smoldering. What is called the Bancroft Fire, has three BLM Twin Falls District engines, two BLM Boise fire engines, and one dozer. The fire was contained Wednesday at 8 p.m. and is expected to be completely out by Friday at 8 p.m.

